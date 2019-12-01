Phillip Johnson, a resident of Dothan, AL passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his residence. He was 81. The family will receive friends and family at their home, 8837 S Park Ave Dothan, AL 36301 on Monday evening December 2, 2019 from 5:30-7 pm. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to www.michaeljfox.org or the American Heart Association. Phillip is preceded in death by his parents, Hassie Earline Pipkin Johnson and P. L. Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Vernara Jacqueline Johnson; daughter, Teresa (Rhett) Davis; grandchildren, Chelsea (Josh) Stevens, Jon (Catie) Davis, Alyssa (Chris) Dyer; great grandchildren, Harper Stevens, Ava Davis, Max Dyer; sister, Dianne (Terry Jerome, Sr.) Hundley; nephews and nieces, Terry Jerome Jr. (Grace) Elizabeth, Taylor Hundley and William (Catherine) Hundley; and many other special brother/sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. "A man of his word and a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend." Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.