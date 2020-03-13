Vivian Fox Johnson, a resident of Decatur, Georgia, formerly of Dothan, passed away early Thurs. morning, March 12, 2020, at her home. She was 96. Funeral services will be announced at a later time. Phone 334-693-3371.
