Vivian Fox Johnson, a resident of Decatur, Georgia, formerly of Dothan, passed away early Thurs. morning, March 12, 2020, at her home. She was 96. Funeral services will be announced at a later time. Phone 334-693-3371.

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Evergreen Presbyterian Church
1103 North Pontiac Avenue
Dothan, AL 36305
Mar 18
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
11:00AM
Evergreen Presbyterian Church
1103 North Pontiac Avenue
Dothan, AL 36305
