Vivian Fox Johnson, a resident of Decatur, Georgia, formerly of Dothan, passed away early Thurs. morning, March 12, 2020, at her home. She was 96. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Memory Hill Cemetery with Dr. Joseph Johnson officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Evergreen Presbyterian Church, 1103 N. Pontiac Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303. Mrs. Johnson was born and reared in Jamestown, New York, daughter of the late Carl Taylor Fox, Sr. and Elna Johnson Fox. She lived in Ft. Worth, Texas and Toccoa, Georgia before moving to Dothan in 1984. While in Ft. Worth, she was President of the League of Women Voters. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Evergreen Presbyterian Church. While a resident of Dothan, she volunteered with the Dothan Rescue Mission and Hospice as a sitter for the elderly. An excellent seamstress, Mrs. Johnson enjoyed playing bridge and was well known for her china painting. She was always very active in the church. At seventy-two years, she was a volunteer in Missions in Sitka, Alaska. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Stanley Johnson, a son-in-law, John Robert Toole, Sr., a sister, Luella Fox, and three brothers, Carl Fox, Jr., Gerald Fox and Raymond Fox. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Glenice Johnson, Decatur, GA; and Sharon Johnson Toole, Dothan; a son, Brad Johnson (Vicki), Lubbock, TX; a sister-in-law, Wynn Fox, Falconer, NY; two grandchildren, Ashley Toole and John Robert Toole, Jr. (Kellie); three step-granddaughters and three step-great-grandsons. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
