The Walter L. Johnson, (aka Lemon Johnson) family of Dothan are sad to announce that he passed away peacefully, Friday, June 26, 2020. He retired from AAA Cooper. Additional information will be announced later. You may sign the guest register and floral tributes orders at www.pittmanchristianmemorial.com.
