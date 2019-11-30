Mr. Timothy Chase Johnston Mr. Timothy Chase Johnston, a resident of Ariton, left this earthly life to be with the Lord Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at his home. He was 21 years old. Funeral services for Mr. Johnston will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 30, 2019, from Center Ridge Baptist Church with Reverend Joe Underwood, Reverend Dr. Justin Abercrombie, and Mr. Bryan Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Saturday morning in the church from 9:30 A.M. until service time. Active pallbearers will be Steve Underwood, Dr. Shanon Jernigan, Clay Jernigan, Daniel Jernigan, Brandon West, and Russell King. Mr. Johnston was born March 14, 1998. Upon completion of his K-12 academic curriculum, Timothy graduated from Ariton High School in 2016. He enjoyed watching birds in this backyard, listening to instrumental and Christian music, and listening to family members read books aloud to him. Timothy's courage, perseverance, and cheerful disposition during his life-long health struggles served as an inspiration to his family. Timothy was preceded in death by his grandfather, Timothy Johnston. Survivors include his parents, Jeff and Tammy Underwood Johnston of Ariton; his grandparents, Bob and Theresa Jernigan of Ariton and Joe and LaNelle Underwood of Ariton; his uncles, Steve Underwood (Vicki) of Ariton, Dr. Shanon Jernigan (Laura) of Birmingham, Clay Jernigan (Melissa) of Ariton; his cousins, Falon King (Russell) of Banks, Daniel Jernigan of Ariton, Reynolds Jernigan of Birmingham, Brandon West of Troy, and Emma-Claire King of Banks. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Center Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3573 North Highway 123, Ariton, Alabama 36311. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
