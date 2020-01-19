Mrs. Melba Lene Joiner Capps of Dothan passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 83. Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend John Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3 P.M. Sunday, one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to Covenant Hospice. Mrs. Capps was born July 22, 1936 to the late Emmett Joiner and Elsie Storey Joiner. She was the youngest of eight children. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers and sisters. Survivors include her husband Billy Capps, children Timothy Capps, Beverly Johnson (John), Charlie Capps and numerous nieces and nephews.
