Earl Lamar "Deacon" Jones, a resident of Dothan, Alabama died peacefully Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 78 years old. Funeral services will be held at 10.30 AM, Friday, August 16, 2019 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home with Chaplain Phillip Durr officiating. Interment will be immediately following the service in Hickory Grove Cemetery, Cottonwood, Alabama with Southern Heritage Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, one hour prior to the service. Mr. Jones was born February 2, 1941 in Cottonwood, Alabama to the late Olen and Myrtle Adams Jones. After graduating from Cottonwood High School in the class of 1960 he began his career as a structural mechanic at Hayes International, later becoming Pemco. He officially retired from Pemco after 51 years. He was a lifelong member of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers. After retirement he loved spending precious time with his loving wife of 37 years, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Mary Allen Jones; five sons, Kenneth Jones (Vera), Richard Jones (Jennifer), Andrew Jones (Jamie), Allen Jones(Amanda), and Joshua Jones; one daughter, Angela Parker; two brothers, two sisters, nine grandchildren, many great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. www.southernheritagefh.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.