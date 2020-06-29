On the morning of Saturday, June 27, 2020, surrounded by family at her home, Evelyn Jones left her earthly body, and departed this world, to be with Jesus. Evelyn was born on her family's farm in New Brockton, AL where she spent her childhood. She was the oldest of four children, and the only girl. Once married, Evelyn lived the rest of her life in Enterprise, AL. She was a loving wife and mother to three children. She was also the grandmother to three children, and the great grandmother to four. She was an accomplished seamstress, and, according to her family, arguably one of the best cooks to have ever lived. Most importantly, Evelyn was a kind and caring woman who loved her family. She spent her life surrounded by a husband, children, brothers, friends, and more family that, in return, loved her devoutly. Evelyn was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church, and would often speak about how much she loved her church family as well. Her life was the epitome of a life well lived. It was filled with joy, love, family, friends and finally peace. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Kerry Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until service time. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to donate to the Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund. Mailing Address: 1837 Highway 51, Enterprise, AL, 36330. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Fannie Lou Powell, her husband of 59 years, Paul Bradford Jones, her grandson, Charles Bradford Stinson, and her brothers, Kenneth Rex Powell, Jerry Carl Powell, and Irvin Lomax Powell. She is survived by her children, Barbara J. Stinson (Byron), Patsy Jones Green (Michael), and Ricky Jones (Sherri). Her grandchildren Michelle Apotsos (Alex), and Jeslyn Jones. Great grandchildren, Will Apotsos, Rowen Apotsos, Bradleigh Stinson and Bailey Stinson. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
