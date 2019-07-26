Geraldine H. Jones, age 76 of Dothan, transitioned on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her residence, under the care of Day Springs Hospice and surrounded by her family. Homegoing services for Mrs. Jones will be held 11AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Pastor Vincent Owens officiating and Reverend Aaron Barnes assisting. Burial will follow in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Family First Funeral & Cremation Care directing. The family will receive friends from 5pm until 7pm Friday evening (tonight) at the funeral home. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
