John William Jones (86) of Dothan, Alabama died at Southeast Health Medical Center on April 14, 2020. Due to current covid restrictions, there will be a service for family on April 29 at Sunset Memorial Park and a full celebration of his life at Cloverdale Baptist Church on what would have been his 87th birthday, February 13, 2021. The family looks forward to sharing and hearing all the stories of our beloved Daddy! Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries