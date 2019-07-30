Kyle Jones was promoted into Heaven on Saturday, July 27, 2019 joining His Savior. Kyle was born on February 28th, 1980. Faith, Family, and Friends truly sums up the wonderful life God gave Kyle Jones. He lived a life of love for others. He loved to fish, hunt, and he loved to cook. He lived life to the fullest. Kyle was loved and known for his sense of humor and smile. He was a hugger, encourager, and enjoyed people wherever he went. He took joy in loving his wife and daughters. He was loved by family and the whole community. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Marie Jones, and Dr. Calvin Denney. Kyle Jones is survived by his wife Hollie Jones; his step children, Dalton Cooper, Mallory Cooper, and Morgan Cooper; his parents, Frank and Deborah Jones; his in-laws, Larry and Judy Bein; his grandmother, Mrs. Wilma Denney; his brother Dr. Kirk Jones (wife Brittan Jones); his nephew, Henry Jones, and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Kyle graduated from Lee Scott Academy and majored in accounting at Auburn University. He was a Certified Fraud Examiner and Certified Information Systems, Security Professional. He was employed at Southern Preparatory Academy as an accountant. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Opelika in the Mary Denson Samford Parlor from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. The Celebration of Life Service will follow the visitation in the Sanctuary at 12:00 noon with Dr. Jeff Meyers and Dr. Mike King officiating. The Pallbearers are Dr. Clint Streetman, Cam Streetman, Caleb Leikfold, Mark Stillwell, Gus Pinyerd, and Heath Stewart. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to be sent to Southern Preparatory Academy, 174 Ward Circle, Camp Hill, Alabama 36850. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is directing. www.frederickdean.com
