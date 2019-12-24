Margaret Letitia Jones of Geneva passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was 88. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Geneva with Rev. Teddy Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Memorial Park with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Mrs. Jones was born in Dothan, AL on September 27, 1931, to the late Joseph Clayton Newberry and Mae Lee Butler Newberry. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Jones farmed for many years. In the early 1990's she was awarded top cotton producer in Geneva County, AL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Charles Jones; and a sister, Louise Newberry Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Trecia Stephens (George); son, Mark Jones (Julie) all of Geneva; two grandchildren, Lindsy Motley (John) of Windermere, FL, and Stephanie Ziglar (Cliff) of Enterprise; and four great-grandchildren, Caroline, John, Jr., Meagan and Morgan Motley. www.pittmanfuneral.com
Jones, Margaret Letitia
