Mrs. Beverly Jo Jones of Slocomb passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. She was 73. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 10, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Jim Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Hill Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 12:00 noon and continuing until service time. Mrs. Jones was born July 31, 1946 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late E.J. Cooper and Lucille Putnam Cooper. Beverly enjoyed being a homemaker, quilting, and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, her husband of 52 years, Juliues Jones; brother, LaVern Cooper, and two sisters: Iva Campbell and Ardis Hagerman all preceded her in death. Survivors include her son, Kevin E. Jones (Tina); grandchildren: Brandon E. Jones and numerous step-grandchildren; eight sisters; three brothers; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
