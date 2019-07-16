Thomas Jackson "Jack" Jones, Sr., a resident of Webb, passed away early Monday morning, July 15, 2019, in a Dothan hospital. He was 81. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Joel Laseter officiating. Burial will follow in the Webb Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 P.M. Thursday in the mortuary chapel. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
