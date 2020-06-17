Mrs. Versie Jones, age 89, of Dothan passed away on June 13, 2020; Drive-thru viewing will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 4-6 at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 11:30 AM at the Dothan Tabernacle Church; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

To send flowers to the family of Versie Jones, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 17
Visitation
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
4:00PM-5:00PM
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 18
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 18, 2020
11:30AM
Dothan Tabernacle Church
2867 Fortner Street
Dothan, AL 36305
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries