Walter Lanford Jones Walter Lanford Jones, a resident of Thomas Mill Creek on Lake Eufaula, died Saturday afternoon, January 25, 2020, at his home. He was 82. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in the Pleasant Plains Baptist Church, between Headland & Columbia, with Reverend Larry Sowell and Reverend Randy Stokes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303 or to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, New York 10006. Mr. Jones was born and reared in Houston County, between Webb and Columbia, son of the late John Adron "Buck" Jones and Mary Lou Hodges Jones. He served his country in the U. S. Navy in the 1950's. Mr. Jones attended Wallace Community College and received a degree in Arts & Sciences from Northwestern University. Mr. Jones retired from Pemco Aeroplex at Napier Field as a Sheet Metal Supervisor. A former member of the Ashford Masonic Lodge, he was a member of the Pleasant Plains Baptist Church where he formerly taught the Men's Sunday School Class. Mr. Jones lived in Webb most of his lifetime before moving to Thomas Mill Creek in 2019. He was preceded in death by his brother, John Daniel Jones. Surviving relatives include his wife, Martha Evans Jones, Abbeville; a niece, Daniele Littlefield (Jamie), Ariton; two great-nieces and a great-nephew; a close family friend, Sandy Lane Roberts, Dothan; a special friend and caregiver, Marsha Elliott, special cousins, Tami Hall (Mike), Marianna, FL and Johnny Wade (Loretta), Headland. The family would like to express their appreciation to Kristie Arnold and Kindred Hospice for the loving care and kindness shown to Mr. Jones during his illness.
Service information
Jan 28
Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Pleasant Plains Baptist Church
7220 East County Road 22
Ashford, AL 36312
Jan 28
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
11:00AM
Pleasant Plains Baptist Church
7220 East County Road 22
Ashford, AL 36312
Jan 28
Graveside Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
12:00AM
Pleasant Plains Baptist Church
7220 East County Road 22
Ashford, AL 36312
