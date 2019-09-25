Mrs. Charlotte Renee` Jordan, age 55, of Dothan, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born March 30, 1964 in Jay, Florida to Nadine Crutchfield Newsome and the late Douglas Athan Newsome, Renee was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church. She worked for the City of Dothan for over 16 years and will be remembered for her love of music and her family. She played piano for Tabernacle United Methodist Church for over 20 years. Renee` is preceded in death by her father, Douglas A. Newsome and her brother, Tony Douglas Newsome. Renee` is survived by her loving husband, Robert Michael Jordan; her mother, Nadine Crutchfield Newsome; her son, Andrew Steven Howell; her daughters, Rebecca Lynn Jordan Brown (Tyler) and Cassandra Jeanne Jordan; her grandson, Blake Allen Brown; Her father-in-law and mother-in-law, George M and Carol E Jordan; and her sister/friend, Angel Quintero; numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, September 27, 2019 from the Tabernacle United Methodist Church with Reverends Lydia Temonia and Andy Gartman officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 6 PM to 8 PM, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 4205 S Brannon Stand Road, Taylor, AL 36305; United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) at umcmission.org/umcor; or Dothan Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 6691, Dothan, AL 36302. www.wardwilson.com
