Mary Alice Jordan, age 62 of Dothan, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 13, 2019 at a local hospital, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held at 10am Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the chapel at Family First Funeral Care with Reverend Larry Newton officiating. Private burial will follow in the Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30am Saturday morning at the funeral home. Alice was born July 11, 1957 to the late Bobby Joe and Essie Gilmer Bowden in Dothan, where she lived her entire life. As a child she loved to roller skate and later she was a nail technician for many years. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by a son, Robert Kade Lee. Survivors include a son, Joshua Lynn Lee of Dothan; a sister and brother-in-law, Penny and Tom Vickers of Malvern; two grandchildren, Aiden Lee and Braxton Lee; the father of her children, Jackie Lynn Lee. In addition, several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Family First Funeral Care, 965 Woodland Drive, Dothan www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
