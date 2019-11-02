Mrs. Peggy Elaine Jordan of Gordon passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the age of 67. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery located at 3009 Pilgrim Church Rd. Gordon, AL 36343 with Jackie Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 1:30 to 2 PM Sunday, prior to the service. Mrs. Jordan was born June 24, 1952 in Clio, Alabama to the late James and Etha B. Evans Doster. She worked 35 years for State Farm Insurance. She enjoyed antiquing, reading and was an avid Alabama fan. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband John Arthur Jordan; her grandparents Oscar and Zonne Doster and Emmett and Velar Evans. Survivors include her brother Andy Doster; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert and Brenda Jordan; nieces Beth Jordan and Pam Hawthorne (Michael); her great-nieces and nephews Kaylee Felch (Britton), RaeLeigh Jordan, Slade Jordan, her dog, Bama, and many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Pallbearers will be Mitch Evans, Mike Evans, Josh Robertson, Britton Felch, Michael Hawthorne, Chad Jordan and Wint Smith. www.wardwilson.com
