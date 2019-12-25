Mrs. Betty Jean Keel, age 83, of Slocomb, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. Born February 21, 1936 to the late Lathron Lee Sorrells and Girtha Stewart Sorrells, Betty enjoyed fishing, baking, and was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother and her two sisters. Betty is survived by her husband of 65 years, Leon Keel; her sons, Johnny Keel (Kay) and Bobby Keel (Paige); her daughters, Linda McAllister (Tim) and Glenda Tate; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, December 26, 2019 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Johnny Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in Tabernacle Church Cemetery on Highway 123. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM, prior to the service. www.wardwilson.com
Keel, Betty Jean
