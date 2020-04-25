Nancy Keen, 85, of Newton, passed away on Friday, April 24,2020 at her residence. She was born in Dale County on March 24, 1935 to the late Lonnie Watson and Bennie Mae (Golden) Watson. A private graveside service will take place at Newton City Cemetery. Nancy was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Mitchell Keen, son; Jimmy Ray Keen, Sr.; three sisters and three brothers. Survivors include her daughter: daughter, Alicia (Scott) Deese; son, Ronnie E. (Nancy) Keen; brothers: Samuel (Elizabeth) Watson, Thomas (Elaine) Watson and Billy Gene (Mary) Watson; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
