Amelia Katherine Kelley, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 following an extended illness. She was 5. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Harvest Church with Rev. Roy Rogers officiating. Family will receive friends at the church for 1 hour prior to the service. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

To plant a tree in memory of Amelia Kelley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

