Charles "Everette" Kelley of Elba, AL, born October 13, 1929, passed on to be with our Lord on November 20, 2019 while with his family at home. He was predeceased by his parents Odie Lester Kelley and Rena Mickler Kelley, older brother Robert Hollis Kelley, and younger brother Dwight Wendel Kelley. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Irene Shiver Kelley; sons and daughters-in-law Eddie and Jana Kelley, and Scott and Lynn Kelley; grandchildren Wesley (Meghan) Kelley, Todd Kelley, Jaron (Gillian) Kelley, Connor (Faith) Kelley, Madelyn (Russ) Kilcrease; Nicole Cook, and Dylan Cook and great grandchildren Myles and Parker Kelley (Wesley and Meghan). The family extends our gratitude to all who expressed concern for him during his time of declining health. Funeral services will be on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Westside Baptist Church. Visitation will be held inside the church beginning at 1:30pm, with funeral services at 3:00pm. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Elba under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial gifts be made to Westside Baptist Church capital fund in memory of Mr. Kelley. Hayes Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
