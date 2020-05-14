OZARK Mrs. Kathy Leatherwood Kelley, a resident of Ozark, died late Tuesday afternoon, May 12, 2020 at her home. She was 61. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 15, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jenni Hendrix and Reverend Don Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Fowers will be accepted. Mrs. Kelley, daughter of the late George Leatherwood and Sallie Childree Leatherwood, was a native and lifelong resident of the Ozark area. She was a 1976 graduate of G.W. Long High School. Following her employment with Phillips-Van Huesen in Ozark for over twenty-five years, she graduated from the Enterprise Community College-Alabama Aviation Campus in Ozark with an A & P License. Mrs. Kelley was then employed at Lowe Field, Ft. Rucker, Alabama as a technical inspector for helicopters. She was a member of Rocky Mount Baptist Church and attended Bethel United Methodist Church. Surviving relatives include her husband of forty-four years, Ricky E. Kelley, Ozark; two daughters, Katrina Haynes (Cliff), Ozark and Stacy Pierce (David), Atlanta, GA; two grandchildren, Aubreigh and Greyson Haynes; her sister, Cindy Roedl (Brian), Ozark; several nieces and nephews including, niece, Lisa Walz (Rick); nephews, Joseph Kelley, Joshua Kelley (Andrea), Jeremy Paul and Jonathan Roedl; brother-in-law, Randy Kelley (Tina), Ozark; great-nieces and great-nephews. Serving as active pallbearers will be Joseph Kelley, Joshua Kelley, Jonathan Roedl, Rick Walz, Cliff Haynes, and David Pierce. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

