Paul Richards Kelley, a resident of the Lawrenceville Community of Henry County, died Thursday night, May 7, 2020, at the home of his brother surrounded by his family. He was 83. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID-19 Virus, a graveside service for family and close friends will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the County Line Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Henry Fullington officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lawrenceville Baptist Church "Roofing Fund", 1481 County Road 119, Abbeville, AL 36310. Richards Kelley was a lifelong resident of the Lawrenceville Community, son of the late Paul Kenneth Kelley and Marjorie Richards Kelley. He was a member of the Lawrenceville Baptist Church. Richards was retired from WestPoint Stevens as a Scheduling Supervisor. Surviving relatives include a brother, Phil Kelley (Patty), Lawrenceville Community; two nephews, Brian Kelley (Jennifer) and Jason Kelley (Jennifer), great-nieces and great-nephews, Hannah, Benjamin, Makenzie and Spencer Kelley. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.
