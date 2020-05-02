Darwin P. Kelly, Sr. of Headland, died Friday morning, May 1, 2020, at his home. He was 100 years old. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, graveside services will be held for family only at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, May 3, 2020, in the Headland Baptist Cemetery with eulogies to be given by family members. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 1449 Medical Park Drive, Birmingham, AL 35213 or the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, New York 10305 or Headland Baptist Cemetery Fund, 301 East Church Street, Headland, AL 36345. Mr. Kelly was born November 18, 1919 and raised in Headland. He was the third and youngest child of Samuel Oliver Kelly, Sr. and Jeffie Livingston Kelly. Mr. Kelly is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Hamm Kelly, a daughter, Kathryn Jane Kelly, a brother, Samuel Oliver Kelly, Jr. and a sister, Evelyn Livingston Kelly. Mr. Kelly served his country in the U. S. Army during World War II. He has been retired since 1987 as Assistant Executive Director of the State Real Estate Commission. He was engaged in farming on the family farm for thirty-five years before moving to Montgomery and joining the State of Alabama Real Estate Commission. Mr. Kelly served as Civil Defense Coordinator for Henry County as well as for the City of Headland. He was a member of the Brown's Crossroads Masonic Lodge, the American Legion and was instrumental in the founding of the Headland Country Club as well as the Henry County Rescue Squad. He was active in many civic organizations and also the First Baptist Church of Headland and the First Baptist Church of Montgomery. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Sue Kelly Oliver (Bill), Alexander City, AL; and Livy Kelly Masters (Tim), Headland; a son, Darwin P. Kelly, Jr. (Myra), Maitland, FL; six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
