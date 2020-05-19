Henry Bridgers Kennedy, III (Hank), 72, of Dothan, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Hank was born on June 3, 1947 in Dothan, AL., to the late Henry Bridgers Kennedy II and Helen (Burdeshaw) Kennedy. Graveside services will be at 11 AM, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Hank was a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was a 1965 graduate of Dothan High School where he excelled in many sports. Hank coached throughout many schools in Alabama. He threw the first touchdown pass at Rip Hewes Stadium in 1964, and was humbled to be inducted into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame. He was a mentor to many young men and loved people and was a champion and winner by nature. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Scott Kennedy. Survivors include his loving wife: Regina Kennedy, daughter, Tara Roberts, sister, Nancy (Don) DuPuis, brother, Jimmy (Sherry) Kennedy, and many nephews, nieces, and loving family members. www.wardwilson.com

