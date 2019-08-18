Daniel Troy Kesler of Tacoma, Washington passed away August 11, 2019 at his residence. He was 36 years old. Services will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stanley Carter officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Robert Byrd directing. Family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.