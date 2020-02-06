Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Keyton Weissinger, long-time resident of Dothan, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was 97 years old. Mrs. Weissinger is survived by her son, Dr. Arthur Keyton Weissinger (Sandra) of Vancouver, Brittish Columbia; her daughter, Katherine Weissinger Raines (Dennis) of Andersonville, Georgia; her grandchildren, Arthur Keyton Weissinger, William Talmadge Conger, Caitlyn Weissinger Nichols, John Keyton Weissinger, Rebecca Lynn Cantrell Dubuisson, Kiersten Weissinger de Villena; several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be private for family only. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Dothan City Cemetery. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Keyton Weissinger, Elizabeth (Betty) Ann
