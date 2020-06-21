William "Kib" H. Kibler, of the Jellico Community, passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was 91. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Archie Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Winslette Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in the Jellico Community. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12-1 pm. Flowers are being accepted or memorial donations may be made to the Bible Broadcasting Network, PO Box 7300, Charlotte, NC 28241 or to Winslette Chapel United Methodist Church, 369 South County Rd. 9, Newton, AL 36352. Mr. Kibler was born on March 22, 1929 in Jacksonville, Florida but lived the remainder of his life in the Jellico Community. Kib worked at DMI Industries for over 35 years. He completed his working career at Wiregrass Electric Coop, where he worked for over 20 years. He was a faithful member of Winslette Chapel United Methodist Church and one of his greatest joys was to listen to the Bible reading on BBN daily, he would faithfully read through the Bible each year. Kib is preceded in death by his wife Norma Kibler. Left to cherish Kib's memories are his children, Billy T. (Gwen) Kibler, Robin Kibler, Mark (Elizabeth) Kibler, Laura (Jack) Kibler Populorum; his grandchildren, Wesly Kibler, Ian Populorum, and Gabriel Kibler; and several nieces and nephews. Serving as active pallbearers will be Wesly Kibler, Joey Powell, Larry Stephens, Meylan Searcy, Joey Brown, and Danny Battles. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home: www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
