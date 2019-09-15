Joan B. Kigerl of Dothan formerly of Enterprise, AL passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was 88. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Enterprise with Father John Withrock officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Joan was born December 22, 1930 in Forest City, PA to the late Adolph and Margaret Bartholomay. She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Gerald J. Kigerl; sister, Dorothy Arrowsmith; and brother, Thomas Bartholomay. She was a member of Episcopal Church of the Epiphany of Enterprise. Survivors include her daughter, Luann Barnes of Enterprise, AL; sons: John Kigerl (Kristi) of Omaha, NB, Karl Kigerl (Nikki) of Aurora, CO, Mark Kigerl of West Monroe, LA and Scott Kigerl of Troy, AL and 14 grandchildren. The family is accepting flowers or donations can be made to the organization of your choice in Joan's memory. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
