Mrs. Blondell Kilgore Cross of Dothan passed away Wednesday, October 8, 2019 at the age of 93. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 A.M. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Dr. John Haley officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11:30 A.M. Friday, prior to the service.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.