Mrs. Blondell Kilgore Cross of Dothan passed away Wednesday, October 8, 2019 at the age of 93. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 A.M. Friday, October 11, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Dr. John Haley officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11:30 A.M. Friday, prior to the service.

