Robert G. (Gil) Kilgore, 88, resident of 120 Canyon Drive, Greenwood, SC widower of Jo Ann Roney Kilgore, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Webb, AL, November 12, 1931, he was the son of the late James Robert Kilgore and Willie Mae Jones Kilgore. Mr. Kilgore grew up in the Enon Community of Houston County, AL. He was a US Army Veteran, having served in Korea from July, 1953 until November, 1954 and having been decorated for his honorable and faithful service. Gil and Jo Ann both worked for Chemstrand in Pensacola, FL, and they moved to Greenwood in 1962 for Gil to work with Chemstrand, later Monsanto. He retired from Monsanto in late 1985, and was grateful to the many employees he had known, for their hard work and dedication. Gil was a member of the Greenwood Church of Christ where he was active until his health declined. He enjoyed singing in the church, and tending to his expansive vegetable garden, year after year. He thoroughly enjoyed watching Alabama Crimson Tide football and Atlanta Braves baseball, but greatly preferred spending time with his family. Gil was a loving and devoted husband, Father and Grandfather. He and Jo Ann were married for 60 years. Surviving are a son, Mike Kilgore and wife Elaine, of Cary, NC; a daughter, Cindy Moore and husband Tim, of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Andrew Moore and wife Beth, Lindsay White and husband Michael, Ryan Kilgore and Jackson Kilgore; and five great-grandchildren, Peyton Moore, Maddox Moore, Savannah Moore, Abby White and Benny White. He was preceded in death by one brother, Ethell Kilgore and two sisters, Allie Knowles and Blondell Cross. Private family services will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Preacher David Dailey officiating. Webcasting of the service will be available on Gil's tribute wall on www.blythfuneralhome.com. A graveside service will be held in Enon Church of Christ Cemetery in Webb, AL on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Gil and Jo Ann formerly delivered Meals on Wheels. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorials to Meals on Wheels, Piedmont Agency on Aging, PO Box 997, Greenwood, SC 29648. Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Kilgore family.
