Stephen "Todd" Killebrew, a resident of Elba, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was 51. Memorial services will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Chris Jones officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-3 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Tags

Load entries