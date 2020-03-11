Ricky E. Killingsworth, a resident of Dothan, passed away unexpectedly early Monday afternoon, March 9, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. He was 61. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the Bethlehem Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Edenfield and Reverend John Boss officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of the arrangements. The family will receive friends from 4:30 until 7:00 PM Wednesday in the sanctuary of the Bethlehem Baptist Church. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 416 Bethlehem Road, Midland City, AL 36350. Ricky Killingsworth was born and reared in Ashford where he was a 1976 graduate of Ashford High School. Ricky was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church, at Brannon Stand. He was retired due to disability, from Whatley Supply Co. as Warehouse Manager. Ricky was preceded in death by his mother, Flora Lee "Polly" Killingsworth, and a brother, Raymond Killingsworth. Surviving relatives include his wife, Sonya Key Killingsworth; two daughters, Nikki Killingsworth Cochran (Adam), Ashford; and Karoline Killingsworth, Midland City; a son, Keyton Killingsworth, Midland City; his father, Edward Killingsworth, a former resident of Ashford; five brothers, Larry Killingsworth (Gayle), Dothan; Terry Killingsworth (Darlene), Webb; Roger Killingsworth (Kim), Avon; Jimmy Killingsworth (Karen), Avon; and Tommy Killingsworth (Patty), Cowarts; a sister-in-law, Kathy Killingsworth, Webb; three grandchildren, Bailee, Brant and Sara Brooke Cochran; numerous nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law from the Key family; many special friends. Serving as active pallbearers will be his brothers and brothers-in-law. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
Dothan officer dragged by vehicle operated by impaired driver
-
Walmart employee accused of stealing over $1K in fraudulent returns
-
Dothan attorney seeks resolution for Rehobeth Elementary teachers
-
UPDATE: Dunkin' to open third Dothan location Sunday; first 100 guests get free coffee for a year
-
As cases surround Alabama, Dothan hospitals start screening for coronavirus
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.