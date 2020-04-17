Dennis Gregory (Greg) Kilpatrick passed away in his home in Conway Arkansas, April 8th, 2020 at the age of 60. Greg was born June 15, 1959 to proud parents Dennis and Cookie Kilpatrick. He is survived by his loving wife; Jill Kilpatrick, children; Kristen Kilpatrick, Kacey Vasquez (Jonathan Vasquez), Kael Kilpatrick, stepsons; Wilson Carter, Collin Carter, Graham Carter bonus children, his grandchildren; Ava, Austin and Asher, his sister Pam Brogden, and his brother Tommy Kilpatrick (Pam Kilpatrick). Greg was also loved by his many nieces and nephews. Greg was born in Panama City, Florida (or as Greg would tell people; "The Redneck Riviera") and grew up in Columbia, Alabama. He had a full ride to Auburn University, but he chose to go in to the Nuclear Power Industry. Greg was always adventurous and wasn't afraid to work in new destinations. He worked all over the eastern half of the United States and at one point took a job in Cape Town, South Africa where he lived for 10 years, became fluent in Afrikaans, and where his son Kael was born. He had a very successful career and worked his way up to Training Manager, where he was responsible for 60 people. Greg and Jill lived life to the fullest. They loved to travel and experience new things. Greg was a Wanderlust with a bigger than life personality. He made sure that everyone was a part of any festivity. He loved to make everyone around him feel special and included. Greg loved his family, fine wine, football & rugby. He was good at everything he attempted: Golf, tennis (really any sport), cooking and so many other things. He loved driving too fast, music, movies and popcorn, and holidays; especially Christmas! Greg was a kind and giving person to all who knew him. Greg and Jill provided housing and support for many foreign exchange students who all became a part of their family. He passionately gave to his favorite charities: The Salvation Army (in honor of his Maternal Grandmother) & St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Donations can be made in his name to www.salvationarmy.com. He is deeply loved, will be fondly and frequently remembered, and will be greatly missed.
