Nan Bryan Kimbro, a resident of Dothan, died Saturday morning, August 3,2019, at her home. She was 81. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, August 5, 2019, in the Shorterville Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend George Bryan officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Mrs. Kimbro was born and reared Shorterville, Alabama, daughter of the late Robert Allen Bryan and Attie Altha Wood Bryan. She lived in Tucson, Arizona before moving to Dothan in 2002. Mrs. Kimbro was preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn Arnold and four brothers, George Bryan, Lindy Bryan, Jack Bryan and Tommy Bryan. Surviving relatives include her husband, Juan Smith Kimbro; a daughter, Sherry Wenger (Kent), Gainesville, FL; a son, Phil Kimbro (Kathryn), Denver, CO; a sister, Virginia "Boots" Davenport, Highpoint, NC; five grandchildren, Clemens Wenger, Julian Wenger, Emily Rogers, Allison Cerda (Martin) and Carolyn Gurrey (Charles); four great-grandchildren. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
