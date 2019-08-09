Mr. William Malone (Bill) King of Newton passed away August 8, 2019, at his home. Mr. King was born July 25, 1927, the son of Mrs. Alma King Trawick and Lewie Frank King of Pinckard. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00am August 10, 2019, at Newton Cemetery. The family will hold visitation at Newton First United Methodist Church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Newton First United Methodist Church. Mr. King was an Army veteran of World War II. He was an aircraft mechanic at Ft. Rucker and later owned and operated Bill King Tire Company. Until his retirement in 2014, he and his sons owned and operated King Trucking Company, Two Kings, and KC Transport companies. In his earlier years, Mr. King was a member of the Newton City Council. He was a member of Newton First United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School, served as Sunday School Superintendent and on the Board of Directors. Mr. King was quick-witted, irascible, and one-of-a-kind. He did not suffer fools but had a heart of gold and gave unselfishly to those in need. He is lovingly remembered as 'Grandaddy' by family and former employees. Mr. King was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter Janie; son Eric Malone King; grandson Brandy Shane King; son-in-law James G. Sasser; brothers, Jansen, James, Joe Frank, Bobby and Jackie King; sisters Dr. Virginia King and Gladys Rittenberg. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years JoAnne Bedsole King; daughter Dr. Eva Sasser; sons Thomas J. (Tommy) and William L. (Billy) King and daughter -in-law Elaine; grandchildren Kristee King Dowling (Will), MAJ (ret) A. Brian Miller (Cindy), Jansen King (Lesley), Colin King, Chris King, Petty Officer E5 Josh King, Jada King and 14 great-grandchildren; sister Sue Maund and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
