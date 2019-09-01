BENJAMIN "BEN" OLIVER KINGSLEY passed away at his home August 28, 2019. Ben was born on January 21st, 1979 in Birmingham, Alabama to Oliver Dowling Kingsley, Jr. and Sally Yeaman Kingsley, his beloved mother who preceded him in death. Ben grew up in Birmingham, Alabama; Jackson, Mississippi; and Signal Mountain, Tennessee, where he graduated from Red Bank High School. Ben attended Auburn University and graduated in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. He was an avid golfer and tennis player and recently won the 2019 Inverness Golf Flight 1 Club Championship. Ben spent the majority of his professional career in the banking and medical software industry. He recently was a Senior Programmer/Analyst for BBVA Compass, but decided to fulfill his lifelong dream of entrepreneurship and was in the process of opening his own business in North West Florida. Ben loved spending time with his family and friends. He was always ready to go fishing or play a game of ping pong with his nephews and niece, or cook and share a great meal. He especially loved traveling to Blue Mountain Beach, FL with his loyal companion, "Dixie Dog", to be with family. Ben's fun-loving and positive outlook on life always brought a smile to everyone's face. He was well known in his neighborhood to lend a helping hand and listening ear. Ben will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew him. Survivors include his father, Oliver D. Kingsley, Jr. and wife, Vandalyn F. Kingsley; his sister and brother-in-law, Amy Kingsley Hayworth and Joel S. Hayworth; his sister and brother-in-law, Betsey Kingsley Johns and Jonathan C. Johns; his sister, Abby Yeaman Kingsley; four nephews, Luke K. Hayworth, Samuel B. Hayworth, William O. Hayworth, Jacob M. Johns; and niece, Kingsley Anne Johns; his aunt, Susan Yeaman McCall; his uncle, James O. Yeaman; and seven first cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sally Yeaman Kingsley; aunt, Carroll Kingsley Davie; and uncle, Richard Thomas "Tommy" McCall. Memorials may be made to "Dream Court Inc." for Montgomery Dream Court. Their mission is to teach the lifetime sport of tennis to children and adults differently abled, striving for inclusion and acceptance. Mail to 3027 Cloverdale Road, Montgomery, AL 36106 or Venmo @dreamcourt. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, Birmingham, AL. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm, officiated by Dr. Jim Savage. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Claybank Cemetery, Ozark, Alabama, officiated by Rev. Amy Persons. All friends and family should meet at 10:30 am at the First United Methodist Church of Ozark for the processional to Claybank Cemetery. Currie-Jefferson Funeral Home (205) 987-0068
