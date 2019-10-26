Annie Lou Kirkland, 84, a resident of Cottonwood, passed away October 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Don Tew and Reverend Dr. Ricky Plummer officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home directing. Flowers are being accepted or contributions may be made to Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 3167 Iris Road, Dothan, AL, 36301. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 1:45pm Sunday, prior to the services at Glover Funeral Home Chapel. Annie Lou was born in Cottonwood, AL, on January 19, 1935, to the late Emmett and Isa V. Pynes Wiggins. She was an avid cook and cooked for the Mt. Enon Baptist Church functions. She enjoyed visiting with her family, canning, and gardening. Annie Lou was a member of Mt. Enon Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Alvin Kirkland; brother, Tom Wiggins; sisters, Ruthie Farmer and Mary Brown; and a grandson, Brock Sherrill. Survivors include: sons, Max Kirkland (Debbie), Cottonwood, and Mickey Kirkland of Montgomery; a daughter, Angie Sherrill (Steve) of Dothan; brothers, Bill Wiggins of Columbus, GA, Bobby Wiggins of Canton, GA, and Robert Wiggins of Fortson, GA; sisters, Glynda Denton of Lanette, AL, and Lynda Pope of Slocomb; 8 grandchildren, Kim Jones, Blake Kirkland, Mandi Harrison, Sloan Sherrill, Matthew Kirkland, Mark Kirkland, Candace Cleveland and Chela Kirkland; 19 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Glover Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
