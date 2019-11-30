Hollis Kirkland Mr. Hollis Kirkland of Dothan passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his residence. He was 85. Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Bob Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, December 1, one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church or to your favorite charity. Mr. Kirkland is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Eunice Kirkland, in-laws Reuben and Ruth Thomley, infant daughter Sharon Joi Kirkland and brother Horace Kirkland. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Ann Thomley Kirkland, son Gary (Susan) Kirkland, grandchildren Holly (Ben) Braswell, Maryann (Thomas) Crawford, great-grandchildren Graham Braswell, Kate Price, Annie Braswell and Henry Thomas Crawford, brothers Royce (Fay) Kirkland, James (Mary) Kirkland, sister Jewel Whatley, sister-in-law Katherine (Marell) Sanders, aunt Faye Forrester and numerous nieces and nephews.
