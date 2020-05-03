Mr, Johnnie "Frank" Kirkland, age 82 of Newville, AL passed away on May 1, 2020; visitation will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, 12 PM at the Center Baptist Church, Newville, AL; graveside service will be follow at the Church Cemetery at 1:00 PM; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

To plant a tree in memory of Johnnie Kirkland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

