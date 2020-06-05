Mr. Kendell Lamar "K.Kirk" Kirkland, age 23, of Newville passed away on May 31, 2020 in the Bay County Medical Center in Panama City, FL. Public visitation will be held on Saturday. June 6, 2020 11 AM until the service hour at the Center Missionary Baptist Church, Newville, AL. Graveside service will be at 1 PM in the church yard cemetery; under direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary, "Because We Care."

Jun 6
Visitation
Saturday, June 6, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Center Missionary Baptist Church-Newville
4344 State Hwy 173 North
Newville, AL 36353
Jun 6
Graveside Service
Saturday, June 6, 2020
1:00PM
Center Baptist Church Cemetery-Newville
4344 State Hwy 173 North
Newville, AL 36353
