Mr. Edward J. Kirkland, age 78, passed away February 6, 2020; visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 11 AM at the Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; burial will have military honors at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
