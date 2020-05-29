Ronald Floyd Kirkland, age 58, of Cowarts, passed away late Wednesday afternoon, May 27, 2020, at his residence, with his family by his side, following an extended illness. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 2pm until 4pm on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in the chapel at Family First Funeral Care. Ronald was born August 30, 1961 in Dothan to the late William Floyd and Carolyn Kirkland. He worked as a grocery manager for over 12 years at Food World. He later worked as a long-haul truck driver, first with McElroy Trucking Company before retiring from Early Trucking Company. In his spare time, Ronald enjoyed boating, fishing, and collecting knives. He was of the Methodist faith. In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by two sisters. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Shirley Kirkland of Cowarts; two daughters, Tina Davis of Dothan, and Tonia Amaya of Hartford. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Andrew Harrison, Caitlyn Smith, Aaron Amaya II, and Gabriel Amaya. One great-grandson, Dawson Smith also survives. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
To send flowers to the family of Ronald Kirkland, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
May 31
Visitation
Sunday, May 31, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
1:00PM-3:00PM
Family First Funeral Care Chapel
965 Woodland Drive
Dothan, AL 36301
965 Woodland Drive
Dothan, AL 36301
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.