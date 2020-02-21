Verdean Klava, 89, a resident of Eufaula, Alabama passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Father Patrick Gallagher officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to services. Verdean was born July 26, 1930 to the late James and Annie Fralish in Dale County, Alabama, she lived there throughout her childhood. She married the love of her life, Joe Klava and was a very devoted Army wife. She was a homemaker, loved to travel and enjoyed making ceramics. She was a member of St Columba Catholic Church where she served on the hospitality committee, Catholic women's club and a member of the Red Hat Society. She will be missed by all who knew her. Verdean is preceded in death by her husband Joe Klava. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Conrad, and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

