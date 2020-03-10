Richard Klemm of Hartford, AL passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home. He was 79. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church with Father Zachary Greenwell officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Catholic Church, 123 Heath St., Enterprise, AL 36330. The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM. Mr. Klemm retired from the US Army as a CWO-3 after 33 years of service. During that time he served 4 tours in Vietnam. He was in the Special Forces and was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. He was also an attorney for 12 years. After his retirement, he was an instructor pilot at Ft. Rucker. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Judy Klemm, Hartford, AL; 3 daughters, Diana Winkelmann (Joe), Huntsville, AL, Judy Joiner (Chris), Enterprise, AL, Cheryl Wilson, Oregon; son, Frankie Klemm (Christina), Hartford, AL; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sister Patricia Acheson, Ormond Beach, FL; Brother, George Klemm, Chicago, IL; numerous nieces and nephews. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com

