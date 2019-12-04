Mr. Hollis Knight, age 75, passed away on November 27, 2019; visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 3-5 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 1 PM at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Ashford, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

