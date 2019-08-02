James "Jim" Allen Knight, a resident of Ozark, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was 82. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10-11 am. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

