James "Jim" Allen Knight, a resident of Ozark, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was 82. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10-11 am. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... EASTERN HOUSTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA... SOUTHWESTERN EARLY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA... * UNTIL 230 AM EDT/130 AM CDT/. * AT 1222 AM EDT/1122 PM CDT/, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING. OVERFLOWING POOR DRAINAGE AREAS WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GORDON, JAKIN, SAFFOLD, FARLEY NUCLEAR PLANT, CEDAR SPRINGS AND PANSEY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.