David Winston Knight, PhD, of Dothan, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was 86. Dr. David, a retired educator and higher education administrator was born September 15, 1933. He earned his BS degree from the University of Florida in 1958, continuing at Mississippi College earning a M Ed in 1961. He graduated from Florida State University in 1966 with a PhD degree. Dr. David planned on an academic career of teaching and college administration beginning his career at Northeast Louisiana State University. He was Director of the Reading Clinic, School of Education at University of Southern Mississippi; Visiting Professor of Reading, University of Illinois; Fuller Calloway Professor of Elementary Education, Oglethorpe University; Director of Education, Central Arkansas Mental Health; Dean of applied Arts and Sciences, Wayland Baptist University; Director of Development at LaGrange College and later at Truett-McConnell College. He retired from Baptist College of Florida as Vice President of Institutional Advancement. Dr. David was a fine Christian man who served his Lord faithfully. A priority of his was to quickly join a church family wherever his career took him and his family. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. His family was the joy of his life and to his children and grandchildren he was their "Knight in Shining Armor"! He was constantly amazed and thankful to the Lord for each of their delightful lives. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Southerland Knight; his three daughters and their beautiful families: Anne and Jud Reasons, Blake (Sarah), and Kyle of Huntsville, AL, Cari and Ti Zhang, Han, Wen, Kai of Dothan, AL, Shelley and Tim Coats, Carianne White of Petal, MS, and Colin White of Hickory, MS; and his brother, Jack D. Knight of Blue Ridge, TX. Dr. David donated his body to the College of Medicine, University of South Alabama for medical research. There will be no formal service. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm at 105 Spring Valley Court, Dothan, AL. The family will gather together at a later time to celebrate his remarkable life. Praise God from Whom all Blessings flow! Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
